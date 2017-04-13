Rail services hit after protesters stage blockade

Protesters blocked railway tracks at Nungi and Akra stations in Sealdah-Budgebudge South section disrupting movement of local trains. Movement of local trains in the section was consequently paralysed after 8 AM and it could be only resumed after 12 noon, according to eastern railway sources.

The blockade was called to protest against irregular running of local trains in the section which has caused inconvenience to office-goers, students and businessmen in the area, a protester alleged. The policemen, who reached the spot to bring the situation under control in Nungi were beaten up by the protesters, a police official said, adding that they also vandalised a police vehicle.

The protesters ransacked the room of station managers in Nungi and Akra, the sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now