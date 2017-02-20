Rail route between Delhi, Howrah affected after Kalindi Express derails at Tundla junction

Kalindi Express derailed at Tundla Junction. ANI photo Kalindi Express derailed at Tundla Junction. ANI photo

Delhi-bound Kalindi express train derailed at Tundla junction near Agra city at 1:40 am on Monday. According to Ministry of Railways, the engine and the first coach of the train derailed at the station but there were no reports of injuries or casualties. “The rear portion of the train left for its destination at 5:20 am,” said Railways Ministry.

However, the rail route between New Delhi and Howrah in West Bengal has been adversely affected causing cancellation and diversion of a number of trains.

2/#14723 derailment TUNDLA Ghaziabad Main rail track up and DN blocked,DN trains are diverted via Ghaziabad lko & up train diverted via Agra — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 20, 2017

2/#14723 derailment TUNDLA Ghaziabad Main rail track up and DN blocked,DN trains are diverted via Ghaziabad lko & up train diverted via Agra pic.twitter.com/FYtvwIOso5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 20, 2017

News agency ANI reported that the Kalindi express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction. The Railways released a list of helpline numbers: Tundla – 220337 , 220338 ,220339, 1072; Hathras 05722 – 1072; Kanpur 0512 – 2323016, 2323015, 2323018.

