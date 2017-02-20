Latest News
Rail route between Delhi, Howrah affected after Kalindi Express derails at Tundla junction

Published:February 20, 2017
tundla junction, kalindi express derails, train derailment, delhi howrah train derail, rail route delhi howrah, tundla junction accident, train accident tundla junction Kalindi Express derailed at Tundla Junction. ANI photo

Delhi-bound Kalindi express train derailed at Tundla junction near Agra city at 1:40 am on Monday. According to Ministry of Railways, the engine and the first coach of the train derailed at the station but there were no reports of injuries or casualties. “The rear portion of the train left for its destination at 5:20 am,” said Railways Ministry.

However, the rail route between New Delhi and Howrah in West Bengal has been adversely affected causing cancellation and diversion of a number of trains.

News agency ANI reported that the Kalindi express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction. The Railways released a list of helpline numbers: Tundla – 220337 , 220338 ,220339, 1072; Hathras 05722 – 1072; Kanpur 0512 – 2323016, 2323015, 2323018.

