Rail piece placed across tracks: Terror angle ruled out, security agencies probe role of ‘disgruntled railway staff’

Probe agencies have ruled out the terror angle in train derailment between Diva and Mumbra railway stations. (File) Probe agencies have ruled out the terror angle in train derailment between Diva and Mumbra railway stations. (File)

RULING OUT any terror connection in the recent failed attempt to derail the Janshatabdi Express between Diva and Mumbra railway stations, various security agencies are now investigating if it was the handiwork of disgruntled railway employees who wanted to link the case to a series of railway track sabotage cases reported from across the country in the last few months.

Probe agencies have ruled out the terror angle. After studying the tracks and the placement of a long, heavy piece of rail across the tracks, officers found the piece was placed strategically between Diva and Mumbra railway stations where express trains slow down.

Sources said that even if the loco pilot had not spotted the broken rail on the tracks, the collision may not have derailed the train, thus not serving the purpose of a terror module.

“While the terror angle was the first that we concentrated on as the incident happened only two days before the Republic Day and there have inputs of terror outfits planning to sabotage rail routes to derail trains and cause maximum casualties. Also with the recent arrest by Bihar police and the revelation made by the accused that the ISI might have been behind the series of derailment caused in the last few months, we probed the terror angle thoroughly,” the official privy to the investigation details told The Indian Express.

“Whenever a terror outfit plans a strike, it looks to cause the maximum damage. In this case, our preliminary investigations have revealed that the placement of the broken rail line was such that even if the collision would have happened, in all possibility the train would not have derailed. And that is not what a terror outfit aims at and therefore we don’t think that there is a terror angle to the case,” added the official.

On the point of the involvement of disgruntled railway employees, the official said the people who carried out the failed sabotage attempt were those who were well versed with the route and the train timings. They had placed the broken seven-metre-long piece of track weighing over 400 kilograms minutes after a fast train had passed by.

“A Kasara-CST bound fast train had passed from the same track 17 minutes before the incident. So the broken rail line was kept after the train had passed. The express train was late by 15 minutes. People who have kept the sabotage material were aware of the time-table of the local and express trains,” explained an official.

“The place where the incident took place is not under a CCTV cover, also the nearest village is around a kilometre away. So the miscreants have factored all this during their planning. Railway staff are aware of this information and now the line of the probe is concentrating on that angle,” the official added.

On January 24, 12052 Madgaon-Dadar Janshatabdi Express started from Madgaon in Goa at 2.30 pm and was to reach Mumbai at around 11 pm. Around 10.20 pm, loco pilot Harendra Kumar and assistant Harish Chinchole noticed something glittering on the track between Diva and Mumbra railway stations.

Kumar applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a grinding halt. The train was running late by 15 minutes with nearly 700 passengers on-board.