Rail fracture suspected in Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment

Rail fracture is suspected to be the possible reason for the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment near Kanpur today causing injuries to over 50 passengers. Though the real reasons behind the derailment would be ascertained after the completion of the inquiry, prime facie it seems a possible fracture on the track caused the mishap, sources in the railways said. Maintenance issues coupled with drop in temperature cause fracture in rails. The railways had witnessed a major train accident involving Indore-Patna Express which claimed 150 lives just 38 days back at Pokhrayan near Kanpur.

Watch: Sealdah Ajmer Superfast Express Derails Near Kanpur: Here’s What Happened

While the final report about the mishap is yet to be submitted, initial report had suggested rail fracture as possible reason for it.

Both train mishaps involving derailment of several coaches had occurred in the early morning hours near Kanpur.

However, while 14 coaches of Indore-Patna Express got derailed claiming lives of about 150 passengers on November 20, the railways said there was no casualty in today’s derailment involving 15 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express. “There were no casualties and 53 passengers were injured in the derailment of 15 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express,” said railway spokesperson Anil Saxena.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the Ajmer-Sealdah Express accident. Commissioner Railway Safety of Northern Circle will hold the inquiry and submit the report at the earliest.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announced ex-gratia for the injured passengers in the mishap.

While those passengers with serious injury will get Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia, passengers with simple injury will get Rs 25,000.