Rail bogey turned into maternity ward in Uttar Pradesh

Suman Devi (30) was on her way to Gorakhpur for her delivery with her husband last night when she developed labour pain. Suman Devi (30) was on her way to Gorakhpur for her delivery with her husband last night when she developed labour pain.

Thanks to the swift thinking of a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, a railway bogey was turned into a makeshift maternity ward when a passenger developed labour pain on-board the Jan Nayak Express at the Cantt Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

As the train approached Sitapur, her condition worsened, a railway official said. Her husband Hariom informed SO GRP Sitapur, Suresh Yadav, who along with a doctor and lady constable, promptly attended to the situation. Yadav wasted no time in arranging for the delivery inside the bogey itself with the help of women passengers.

Suman gave birth to a boy, and in the meantime, an ambulance was arranged to take her and the child to the district hospital, Sitapur. The train was delayed for about an hour, Yadav said, adding the mother-son duo were doing fine.

