Raid at Ludhiana hotel: Gambling racket busted, 32 arrested

Some of the arrested suspects in police custody.

IN A major crackdown on gambling activities in the city, the Ludhiana police conducted a raid at MBD Radisson Blu – a high-end hotel on Ferozepur road Wednesday – and arrested 32 persons, including the hotel manager. Sources said businessmen, property dealers and traders from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kapurthala were among those arrested. The police also recovered Rs 34 lakh, 40 cellphones and three luxury vehicles.

Ludhiana police commissioner R N Dhoke told mediapersons that the hotel owner, manager on duty and general manager, were also booked and a probe was on. Dhoke said a police team led by ADCP Surendra Lamba raided room number 833 on the eighth floor where the suspects were found gambling and arrested. He further said that the hotel room was booked by Joginder Singh, resident of Model Town in Ludhiana, who submitted his ID proof. “Those entering the hotel for gambling also used to give their phone numbers to the security guards at the entrance and bribe them. They were told to call them immediately if there is any clue of police raid,” said Dhoke.

Among the arrested is Arinder Chakarvarti, on-duty manager of the hotel. Dhoke said the hotel was providing food and liquor to the suspects in the room itself. “They were being provided with every facility in the room, even liquor, which shows the racket was running in connivance with the hotel staff and managers. We have booked the owners too,” he said. “We have also received other complaints about other illegal activities running from this hotel. We will probe that too,” said Dhoke.

An FIR was registered at Sarabha Nagar police station under the sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC and sections 13, 3 and 67 of the The Public Gambling Act. The raiding time also seized the walkie-talkie sets (wireless communication) sets from the security guards of the hotel during the raid so. An official statement released by the hotel management later in the evening read, “The development comes as a shock to us wherein our premises got used for such nefarious activities. We as management were unaware of any such activity ever at our premises.”

