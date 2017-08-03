Rahul Gandhi’s activities not properly reported in media: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said party vice-president Rahul Gandhi has his finger on the pulse of some key issues but his “activities have not been fairly or accurately” reported in the media. “To some degree I feel that his (Rahul’s) activities have not been fairly or accurately represented or reported in the media,” he said.

Gandhi has his finger on the pulse of “some of the hot issues in the country. He was in Mandsaur during farmers’ revolt, he was first to identify the unrest on campuses typified by the Rohit Vemula tragedy, the Kanhaiya Kumar episode and the Ambedkar Periyar episode at IIT Madras,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

“Which politicians went to those campuses, spoke out first?” Tharoor asked.

