Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Rahul should learn to respect party leaders first, says BJP

“A family which insults, mocks at country’s culture and tradition should first of all retrospect their own conduct,” said BJP official.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2018 4:20:25 am
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, RSS, indian express Rahul Gandhi was mocked by BJP officials and was accused of being disrespectful to other senior leaders. (File)
Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing him for being disrespectful towards the senior leaders in the party, the BJP on Tuesday said the Congress president should not forget what his family had done to veteran Congress leaders.

Claiming that Rahul has regularly been “distorting” the image of his party with “ridiculous” comments, BJP MP and head of its national media cell, Anil Baluni said: “While Rahul Gandhi has been trying to advise the BJP on how to respect senior leaders, he should first of all (give) answers about ill-treatment of their own senior leaders — former Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. He should be aware how ex-Congress president Sitaram Kesri was thrown out by Sonia Gandhi from an ongoing Congress party meeting.”
“A family which insults, mocks at country’s culture and tradition should first of all retrospect their own conduct,” Baluni said.

