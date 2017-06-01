Complainant who alleged PWD scam against Arvind Kejriwal’s relative shot at

Rahul Sharma (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Rahul Sharma (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Rahul Sharma, who has filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s relative on charges of being involved in a Public Works Department (PWD) scam in Delhi, was shot at on Wednesday while he was on his way to Ghaziabad around 12 noon. Sharma, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida, however, escaped unhurt. Two men on motorcycle had overtaken his car near Gaur International School. “They fired at the front windshield of the car and fled. As they were wearing helmets, I could not see their faces,” PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

Sharma, founder of an NGO, Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation, alleged that the attack was in response to the complaints he had lodged with Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) regarding the irregularities in grants of road and sewer lines contracts in Delhi. He had earlier filed a complaint with the ACB claiming that he was being threatened.

A case has been registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida against Wednesday’s attack on Sharma. The police is looking into the matter and scanning the CCTV grab for the identification of the accused. “There were no injuries, it was a misfire, he hasn’t named anyone (in the complaint),” Rakesh Kumar, CO of Greater Noida 3, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kapil Mishra, sacked Delhi minister, responded to the incident tweeting “Bullets fired at Rahul Sharma who filed 1st corruption case agnst Bansal Family, relatives of Kejriwal. God is kind. He is safe. FIR Lodged(sic).”

Based on Sharma’s complaints, the ACB registered three FIRs in the said PWD scam which also includes one against Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal’s company.

Sharma had alleged that there were irregularities in grants during drainage construction in Delhi’s Bakoli village. Also, the firms had presented “fake and incomplete” bills to the PWD.

