Rahul revives Rafale attack on PM after IAF move on jets

A day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued a Request for Information for global aircraft manufacturers to buy and make 110 fighter jets in India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

“Modi Scam Alert! 15 Billion $ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM’s friends race to tie up STRATEGIC partners. RAFALE, 40,000 Cr. loss to exchequer was “Sayonara” money to French, so PM could re-tender contract and favour friends,” Rahul tweeted.

Rahul and his party have alleged a “scam” in the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France. It has accused the government of compromising national security and causing a loss of Rs 12,632 crore to the exchequer on account of the purchase. The party had been arguing that Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, had sold Rafale jets to Qatar and Egypt at a lower price.

Meanwhile, the Congress also alleged that the owner of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), booked by the CBI for cheating banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore, has “active connection” with some senior BJP leaders.

The anti-corruption bureau of CBI, Gandhinagar, earlier this week lodged an FIR against promoters of DPIL, including its founder Suresh N Bhatnagar and his sons Amit Bhatnagar and Sumit Bhatnagar for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

At a press meet at AICC headquarters, party spokesman Pawan Khera alleged that the Bhatnagars have “active links” with Gujarat’s Energy Minister Saurabh Patel. The party also released photographs of Bhatnagar with PM Modi, Union minister Piyush Goyal, Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during social events. “Amit Bhatnagar…. is believed to have been one of the chief financers of the BJP in Vadodara…..BJP Government in the state showered public money on Bhatnagar’s ‘VAD FEST’- a large cultural fest in Vadodara…” the Congress said in a statement.

The Congress alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat created a Special Purpose Vehicle through its Tourism Ministry to fund the cultural festival.

Cong rally on April 29

Congress will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan here on April 29 to highlight the environment of “distrust and intolerance” in the country, AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation Ashok Gehlot said.

