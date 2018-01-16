Rahul Ram, Modi Ravan: BJP demands apology

Many posters carried the tagline — “Rahul roop mein bhagwan Ram ka avtaar 2019 mein ayega Rahul rajya (Ram Rajya)” Many posters carried the tagline — “Rahul roop mein bhagwan Ram ka avtaar 2019 mein ayega Rahul rajya (Ram Rajya)”

Congress workers on Monday projected Rahul Gandhi as Ram and Krishna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravan in posters displayed around Amethi. The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress president. Many posters also carried the tagline — “Rahul roop mein bhagwan Ram ka avtaar 2019 mein ayega Rahul rajya (Ram Rajya)”.

While being welcomed with drum beats, flower petals as well as horses and even elephants in Amethi, Rahul, too, had to face protests at Salon and Parsadepur. The protesters greeted Rahul with posters stating: “Amethi ke lapata sansad ka swagat. Bachhon ke vidyalaya ki jameen apne niji trust ke liye harapne wale sansad ka swagat (Welcome Amethi’s missing legislator.

Welcome legislator, who took the land of a school for his own trust).” BJP said the PM had been “denigrated” in the posters. Senior BJP leader and UP Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said Rahul must apologise before the entire nation for the “insulting poster”.

In a statement, Sharma claimed: “It is at the behest of Rahul that his sycophants had shown the PM as Ravan in the poster. The Congress is intolerant towards Modiji. Former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) had called Modiji maut ka saudagar (merchant of death)”.

Sharma said Rahul was suffering from an attention-seeking disorder, and was disappointed by the continuous shrinking mandate and electoral defeats. “In this disappointment, he has forgotten the difference between national interest and national disinterest. In every talk, he is trying to search an opportunity to attack Modiji,” he added.

– PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App