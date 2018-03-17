Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter profile gets a makeover

Congress party chief Rahul Gadnhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress party chief Rahul Gadnhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter profile seems to have undergone a makeover, with his earlier “@OfficeofRG” being changed to “@RahulGandhi”. He’s uploaded a new picture as well! Gandhi’s updated social media look comes amid the Congress’ Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session meeting in New Delhi. The session, which began on Friday and will conclude tomorrow, will ratify Gandhi appointment as the Congress president.

The Congress, from its official handle, tweeted the party presidents ‘new’ name.

Meanwhile, Gandhi tweeted this morning from his handle, “Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the #CongressPlenary. Over the next two days I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party. Jai Hind.

Gandhi, who joined Twitter on 2015, has been using his account to focus on political issues and has been targetting the Narendra Modi-led government on development issues. He has been raising an anti-incumbency voice against the Centre.

The plenary session of the Congress in the national capital today is Rahul Gandhi’s first as the party chief and will shape up the party’s vision for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

