Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits is not communalism: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Monday said party president Rahul Gandhi’s visits to temples and assertion that he and his family members were “Shiv Bhakts” were not acts of communalism which, he alleged, was being propagated by the BJP. “If Rahul Gandhi regards himself and his family members as ‘Shiv Bhakts’ (devotees of Lord Shiva), what is wrong in that?” he asked.
“Can this be held as communalism? And the party which is propagating communalism is the saffron party (BJP),” Aiyar told PTI on the sidelines of a function here. Aiyar was asked about his opinion on Gandhi’s temple visits during the Gujarat assembly polls and reported plans to meet religious heads in poll-bound Karnataka this month.
The BJP had termed Gandhi’s frequent temple visits during the Gujarat election campaign as an attempt to attract Hindu votes. “My grandmother (late Indira Gandhi) and my family are Shiv Bhakts. But we keep such things private, because we think it is a very personal matter and we don’t need anyone else’s certificate about it,” Rahul Gandhi reportedly told traders in Gujarat ahead of the assembly polls.
Recalling that he had visited a number of temples along with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Aiyar said, “I used to go myself along with my friend Rajiv Gandhi because I am a believer. I did not impose this on any other human being.” Aiyar said if Rahul Gandhi wanted to visit a temple, he was entitled to do so. “If he wants to wear a sacred thread, he is entitled to do so,” he said.
“If I don’t worship cows, why should I stop others from worshipping? There is nothing wrong in personal religious belief, unless part of their belief is to put down somebody,” Aiyar said. Asked how soon the Congress could revoke his suspension from the party, Aiyar, a former Union minister, said, “It could be any time. It could be revoked in six hours. It could be revoked in six years, but someday I will be back in the Congress.”
He was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on December 7 for his “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat poll campaign.
- Feb 5, 2018 at 8:06 pmMani Sankar Aiyer is a disgrace not only to Congress, but to other decent Iyers. His comment about sacred thread is also laughable. It seems he does not know what is Brahmopadesham or he want to lick the junior Gandhi's boots to be taken back into the fold. Rahul's new-found "Bhakti" is also laughable, presented as an Election joke, which can be expected. But that Shiv Bhakti did not yield any result in the elections. The voters want a sensible man, it seems. As Prime Ministerial candidate of the dying Congress party, he will pose as a Shiv Bhakt is Gujarath, a Brahmin in Rajasthan and a Catholic in Kerala (where he is most loved). It is a pity that he has not come to the proper serious mode to present himself for the coveted position. Such cheap gimmicks will no longer work. India wants serious, capable, committed and well-informed person to pose challenge to Modi-led BJP. But only this much can be expected from the son of a family based party which is losing round under its feet.Reply
- Feb 5, 2018 at 8:01 pmRahul visiting temple in a simple act is an acceptable political move just to counter BJP RSS propaganda. Modi on the contrary is a duplicitous Hindutva bigot ever signalling to his votebank by his extraordinary pretentious and hollow religiosity.Reply
- Feb 5, 2018 at 7:47 pmYes aiyer. Whatever you say is always correct. Kaliyug ke shankaracharya hai aap.Reply
- Feb 5, 2018 at 7:47 pmUndoubtedly , Mr.Aiyyar is highly educated and a man of contact . But , what he did was unwanted , before the election . He didn't mean any thing 'UN-parliamentary' but what was the need to pass a statement at that juncture ? Yes, he should be brought back to Congress . In any case , he is not a man to any where else . 2019 , could be the time , partly to take care of TN .Reply
- Feb 5, 2018 at 7:40 pmSo according to Aiyar, if Pappu visits temple it is not communalism.If BJP talks about Hindutuva and Ram Janmabhhomi it becomes communalism On the contrary the Khangress men are the worst communalists who have fooled the Muslims before and after par ion and Dynasty is the biggest aberration of Indian Democracy. Sooner, the both become extinct better for India.Reply
