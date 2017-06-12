Rahul Gandhi’s kids will be ‘heir apparent’ of Congress Party: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah. BJP President Amit Shah.

Just a few days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, accusing him of dynasty politics, BJP put out a video clip of Amit Shah speaking on dynasty politics in an interview to a news channel. The party posted the video clip on Twitter along with the statement, “Amit Shah’s defining statement on ‘dynasty politics’ in Indian history”. In the video, BJP president, speaking to News 18 in January this year, said Rahul Gandhi’s children are likely to take the reigns of the Congress party in the future.

Speaking on dynasty politics, Shah said, “Let me clarify our position on dynasty politics… If Rahul Gandhi has a child, there is no confusion about who will be next Congress president. But you wont be able to guess who will be the next BJP president. This is the difference between BJP and all other parties on dynasty politics.” Shah further had added that BJP will never indulge in dynasty politics as the party gives chance to everyone to take top positions. “There can never be dynasty politics in a party like BJP, where a poor man has risen to become to PM and where a booth worker and wall painter like me has risen to become the party president,” Shah had said.

Rahul Gandhi’s kids will be ‘heir apparent’ of Congress Party : Shri @AmitShah‘s defining statement on ‘dynasty politics’ in Indian history. pic.twitter.com/IMfSZot5Lh — BJP (@BJP4India) June 12, 2017

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana on the eve of third formation day of the state on June 2, Gandhi said that the state government is not going in the “right direction”. He further accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao of indulging in dynasty politics. K T Rama Rao, the chief minister’ son, who currently holds the ministry of municipal administration and urban development in the state, slammed the Congress leader, calling it as the joke of the millennium. “Indian National Congress leadership talking of ‘family rule’ has to be the joke of the millennium. Classic comedy,” he wrote on Twitter

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd