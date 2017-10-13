Rahul Gandhi’s elevation part of ‘Beta Bachao, Beta Banao’ campaign: BJP

Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh in Mandi. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh in Mandi. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday said the state Congress resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president was part of its “Beta Bachao, Beta Banao” campaign to keep internal democracy away. Terming those demanding Gandhi’s elevation in the party as his ‘courtiers’, BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said they were saying this to just please their boss.

“The “Beta Bachao, Beta Banao” campaign was started by Gandhi himself when he said in Berkley that dynasty was a norm in Congress and the demand for his elevation to the post is part of that campaign,” Bhasin said in a statement here. The campaign is also meant to send a message to party workers that no one should ever think of bringing internal democracy in Congress, Bhasin said.

“Gandhi’s remark in Berkley was a message to Congress leaders that he alone will lead the party after his mother and he was the lone contender for the post of party president,” he said. The Uttarakhand Congress passed a unanimous resolution yesterday seeking Gandhi’s elevation as the party president.

