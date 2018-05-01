Rahul Gandhi’s dual face exposed: Amit Shah on Congress president meeting Lalu Yadav

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at AIIMS, BJP chief Amit Shah Monday said that the meeting exposed Rahul’s “dual face”.

“Now when 2019 elections are approaching, Rahul Gandhi is fearing that Congress can’t win without Lalu ji’s support. Now same Rahul Gandhi who had torn that ordinance, goes to meet Lalu ji and hugs him to take help for forming government. This incident has exposed two faces of Rahul Gandhi. It shows his chaal, charitra and chehra,” he said.

