Rahul Gandhi’s convoy attacked in Gujarat: BJP denies role, terms incident as ‘unfortunate’

Describing the attack on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s convoy as an “unfortunate incident”, the BJP on Friday said the party had no role in it. “This is absolutely false. If any incident has happened it is unfortunate. I don’t think BJP is behind this,” said BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said calamities like flood should be kept away from the ambit and reach of politics. “It is an irony in the present political scenario, some political parties especially the Congress is trying to politicise even calamities like flood,” he said.

“The worst possible case is when the people of Gujarat who are suffering from flood wanted to see their leaders, they are absent. Congress leaders are in Bengaluru enjoying in a resort while their own people are suffering in Gujarat,” Patra added while highlighting that Congress MLAs had been flown to Bengaluru in order to avoid being “poached” by the BJP ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

Earlier, the Congress Vice-President’s car was pelted with stones during his visit to the flood-affected Dhanera region in Gujarat. However, he escaped unhurt. Reflecting on the incident, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar said a man threw stones at Gandhi’s car and broke its rear glass when he was on his way from Lal Chowk to the helipad in Dhanera. “We have detained the person who threw stones on the vehicle of Rahul Gandhi,” Badgujar said.

Following the attack, Rahul Gandhi remained defiant and said he won’t step back because of black flags, Narendra Modi slogans or stones.

Gandhi was also heckled by protesters at an event. He had to leave the stage in a huff after making a brief speech in Lal Chowk area of the town in Banaskantha district as protesters showed black flags to him. According to reports, some of the people gathered at the spot also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing the BJP “goons” of carrying out the “dastardly” attack, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that several cars in the convoy were damaged, their window panes smashed and an SPG man suffered minor injury. “All this because, the Congress Vice President went to a flood affected area,” he said.

