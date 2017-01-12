Rahul Gandhi’s comments against PM Modi reflect his worry: Smriti Irani

The Union Textile Minister also thanked the investors in textiles sector for promising investments of over Rs 8,000 crore through MoUs signed at the event and said this will ensure jobs to state youths. The Union Textile Minister also thanked the investors in textiles sector for promising investments of over Rs 8,000 crore through MoUs signed at the event and said this will ensure jobs to state youths.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Narendra Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani today said his comments show that he is “worried” about the Prime Minister’s growing popularity and “desperately” looking to save his political legacy.

“Yesterday, Rahulji had said some words about our Prime Minister. Congress’s repeated defeat in elections is an indication that people have shown faith in Modi’s leadership and their support and blessings are with Narendrabhai Modi,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on textiles at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here.

“It is but natural that after returning from vacation and after introspection, Rahulji is worried about Modi’s popularity growing both in the country and internationally. In such a situation, it is but natural for him to make such low-level remarks on Narendrabhai Modi in his desperate attempt to save his political legacy,” Irani said.

“I would only like to say that people’s support and trust for Modi is the biggest reply to Rahulji,” she said.

Irani said Gandhi’s work for development of his Lok Sabha seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Modi’s work as Gujarat CM over the last decade are there for people to compare.

“The Vibrant Summit was started when Modi was Gujarat Chief minister. I have contested elections from Amethi. The man who has not developed Amethi in 10 years of his political career is commenting on the person who has elevated entire Gujarat as an economic power at the world level,” she said.

The Union Textile Minister also thanked the investors in textiles sector for promising investments of over Rs 8,000 crore through MoUs signed at the event and said this will ensure jobs to state youths.

At a national convention of Congress in Delhi on Tuesday, Rahul had accused Modi of instilling fear among people and wrecking the economy through demonetisation, while asserting that the party will unseat BJP from power in 2019.

“You look at BJP’s policies. Their entire aim is to scare people of the country. Fear terrorism, maoism, demonetisation, scare the media. In two-three months, in the entire country, they have spread this fear,” Gandhi had said.