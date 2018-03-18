Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 battle cry: Like Kauravas vs Pandavas, fight between truth and lies

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the 84th Congress plenary session on Sunday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the 84th Congress plenary session on Sunday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Comparing the ruling BJP and RSS to the “Kauravas” who were “designed to fight for power”, and the Congress to “Pandavas” who “lost everything but fought for truth”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the 2019 elections would be like the battle of Kurukshetra, where the fight would be between the “truth and lies”. In his first address as the Congress president at the party plenary, Rahul also called for a change within the party, saying the walls between leaders and ordinary workers must be broken.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Modiji thinks he is an avatar of God. Modi is not fighting corruption, he is corruption.” He accused Modi of distracting the people from real problems like farm distress and unemployment with “fancy events” like “surgical strike, demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) or Yoga Day”. “If you are poor, your only choice is to become a farmer, labourer etc. You are destined to live in Modi’s maya — of an imaginary world of acche din, Swachh Bharat, or Rs 15 lakh in your bank account. They will look straight into your eyes and say the hunger pain in your stomach is your imagination… There are no jobs, the farmers are dying… The Prime Minister says, ‘let’s go do yoga’,” said Rahul.

Saying that Modi shares his name with “the one who carried out the biggest theft” (Nirav Modi) and “the most corrupt man in cricket” (Lalit Modi), Rahul said: “The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest crony capitalists and the Prime Minister of India.” Beginning his 50-minute-long speech with a reference to the Mahabharat, in an attempt to project the difference between the BJP and Congress, the 47-year-old Gandhi scion who took over the reins of his party in December said: “Thousands of years ago, there was a huge battle on the fields of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. They had money and muscle power. The Pandavas, who had lost everything recently, fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and RSS are designed to fight for power; like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for truth.”

Rahul said while people would accept a BJP “drunk with power”, they expected more from the Congress. “They will accept a person accused of murder as the president of the BJP. But they will never accept the same for the Congress… India expects much more from the Congress. India will not let us behave like the BJP. They will never let us lie. BJP is the voice of an organisation. But the Congress is the voice of the nation,” he said.

“The soil of this nation is drenched in the blood of Congressmen and Congresswomen. Gandhiji died for India. India must never forget that when our leaders were sleeping in jail, their leader, Savarkar, was writing a letter begging for mercy from the British,” said Rahul, adding that the Congress has a list of martyrs from every state. Asserting that the Congress would take the country forward, he said: “But we are humans, we make mistakes. Modiji thinks he is not human but an incarnation of God.”

Rahul admitted that his party had let down the people in the last few years, when the UPA was in power. “We did not stand up to the expectations of the people. The people were let down by us. Will India live a lie or does it have the courage to face the truth? India will punish us if we do nothing but make a grab for power,” he said. Alleging that the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in the country, Rahul said while the BJP and its government kept talking about India as the fastest growing economy, the youth don’t have jobs and the market is filled with products from China. “China is everywhere — in all our shops, in Doklam, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan and Bhutan. You can steel Rs 33,000 crore from the banks, the government will protect you. The Finance Minister and his daughter work for crony capitalists,” he alleged.

Targeting the RSS, Rahul raised the issues of Dalits being targeted in Una, and the killings of Gauri Lankesh and M M Kalburgi. “They tell the Muslims of India, who never went to Pakistan and supported this great nation, you don’t belong here. They tell Tamils, change your beautiful language. They tell people of north-east, we don’t like what you eat, they tell women to dress properly,” he said. Laying down a vision for the party ahead of the next elections, Rahul said the priority of a Congress-led government, if the party comes to power, would be jobs, for which he wanted to link every district with skill development centres for the youth and banks for funds. Education and agriculture sectors would be the other priorities.

“Education is not just for the elite. The right to education belongs to every youngster, every religion, every class. There are not enough IIMs and IITs. We will spread higher education to every corner of India,” he said. For the agriculture sector, he said farmers would be able to sell their produce to the network of food parks across the country.

“There are two visions before the world today — American and Chinese. My aim is to present an Indian vision to the world,” he said. Emphasising the power of the youth, he said: “To every youngster in India, we are your instrument. The Congress party belongs to you. We want to open our doors to your talent, your bravery and your energy. This country is struggling and it needs you.”

Saying that people placed their trust in Modi four years ago, he said: “But that trust is now broken… the youth of the country are now asking questions.” Pointing to the empty stage — in the past, senior party leaders would be seated on mattresses on the stage — Rahul said he had left it vacant to fill it with workers and talented youth.

Calling for changes within the Congress, he said. “It has to change. Those who are seated in those back rows (pointing to the gallery) have the energy to change the world. But there is a wall between our leaders and them. My first job is to break down that wall. We wil break it, not in rage but in love and respect for the seniors,” he said.

Maintaining that there were many manifestations of that wall, he made a reference to distribution of tickets to outsiders and parachuting them to a constituency, while denying tickets to a committed worker. “You are the worker, you have Congress in you, you will get the ticket,” he said. “We gave tickets to Congress workers in Gujarat, and Modiji was seen flying in seaplane. When we truly empower Congress workers, PM Modi will be seen in a submarine,” Gandhi said.

