Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath scheduled to visit Gorakhpur today

Written by Maulshree Seth | Gorakhpur | Published:August 19, 2017 9:18 am
Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur tragedy, Gorapkhpur child deaths, Gorakhpur, India News, Indian Express Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit Gorakhpur today. (Source: PTI)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gorakhpur on Saturday, over a week after more than 60 children died due to a shortage of oxygen at B R D Medical College and Hospital. The district Congress unit said the AICC vice-president is scheduled to visit the houses of four families whose children had passed away during the incident. They are Brahma Dev Yadav’s in Bagagada, Nitesh Shukla in Malao, Rama Shankar in Basauli Khurd and Jitendra in Khutahana. He is also expected to visit B R D hospital.

Former Congress MLA from Deoria, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, said Rahul has asked the Special Protection Group — which provides him security — to ensure no doctor or police officer is diverted to his fleet, so that they could focus on the children and flood-affected areas, respectively. Earlier, Congress leaders such as AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mohan Prakash and Mukul Wasnik had visited Gorakhpur and demanded either a judicial probe or an all-party probe into the deaths.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Gorakhpur on Saturday to launch ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’ initiative at Ramlila Maidan in Andhiyari Bagh.

