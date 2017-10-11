Congress launches door-to-door campaign in Amethi

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo BY AICC) Rahul Gandhi. (Photo BY AICC)

On a day when BJP national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Amethi to launch and lay foundation stones of several projects, Congress leaders launched a door-to-door campaign in the Gandhi bastion and claimed that at least 11 projects announced or whose foundation stones were laid by the BJP on Tuesday were actually started during the UPA regime. During the campaign, Congress leaders raised slogans “Kaam Humara, Naam Tumhara Nahi Chalega” and distributed four-page pamphlets having photographs of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi along with Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said that this is the first time that Congress had to clarify projects undertaken in Amethi to such an extent.

The pamphlets had details of major projects started in Amethi between 1982 and 2014. It gave detailed information of each and every project brought to the constituency — from establishment of HAL unit in 1982, BHEL unit in Jagdishpur in 1983, Rail Neer Plant in 2014 to sanctioning of Central School and Sainik School in 2014.

All the projects were listed as “major achievements” and the cover-page of the pamphlet below the photographs of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi read “Rahul Gandhi ke netritva mein Amethi ke vikas ki parampara” (Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Amethi’s tradition of development).

Congress workers claimed that the BJP is taking credit for as many as 11 projects, which, they alleged, were sanctioned during the UPA regime.

The projects include a 200 bedded hospital in Tiloi sanctioned in 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, Sainik School sanctioned in Gauriganj area in the same year and sanctioning of Rajiv Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy in Fursatganj at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Party leaders also claimed that Hotel Management Institute in Jagdishpur was sanctioned in 2013 at a cost of Rs 50 crore, new branch of SAIL was inaugurated in 2010 for Rs 100 crore, foundation of new rail line between Amethi and Unchahaar was laid in 2013 at a cost of around Rs 380 crore, foundation of multi-purpose complex at railway station in Amethi was laid in 2012-2013 financial year at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore, Lucknow-Sultanpur National Highway-56 was converted into a four-lane project and sanctioned in 2012-2013 at a cost of Rs 1,565 crore.

This apart, a sub-way of National Highway in Musafirkhana was also sanctioned and doubling of Amethi-Rae Bareli railway line started at an estimated cost of Rs 285 crore.

“We would not allow public of Amethi to be fooled in such a manner. We would not allow them (BJP) to take credit for development projects brought to the constituency with the hard work of Rahul (Gandhi) ji. Thus, to make the masses aware of the facts, we have launched this campaign to expose false claims of development by BJP,” Yogendra Mishra, district Congress president, told The Indian Express.

Congress leaders also protested at different locations, including the party’s district headquarters in Amethi, during which they also distributed the pamphlets. The party also launched a social media campaign specifically targeting Union Minister Smriti Irani, in whose presence FM Radio project was launched on Tuesday along with other projects in Amethi.

The social media campaign showed photographs of Rahul Gandhi launching AIR FM Rainbow in Amethi on February 19, 2014.

It stated that the project was launched at a cost of about Rs 50 lakh, but was stopped during the NDA regime and is now being re-launched after three years. Congress MLC Deepak Singh, who along with former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh, launched the campaign on social media, said, “We would go to every block to contest their (BJP) false claims.”

