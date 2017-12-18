Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, wants special package for Cyclone Ockhi-hit people

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in new Delhi. (Express File Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in new Delhi. (Express File Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a special package for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep to help these states undertake rehabilitation and provide financial assistance to families of deceased fishermen in wake of Cyclone Ockhi.

In his first letter as Congress president, he asked the PM to take steps to put in place adequate measures for strengthening the weather update system and advance cyclone warning communication mechanism in coastal areas. He said sea-walls and groynes should be constructed in the vulnerable sea coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He said the cyclone has caused severe destruction and casualties in the southern coastal region, Lakshadweep and the western coast. The death toll in Kerala, he said, has risen to 70 with hundreds of fishermen still missing. The situation in Tamil Nadu is similar, he said. On a daily basis, rescue teams and fishermen are finding floating bodies in the sea.

“In this context, I would earnestly request you to take all necessary measures for rehabilitation of our fishermen and restoration of their traditional vocation as a first priority. Being one of the most underprivileged sections in our society, these fishermen yearn for succor and hand holding from our government,” he wrote.

PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas in Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on December 19

“I would request you to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep to undertake rehabilitation, provide financial assistance to families of deceased fishermen and for the overall development of the coastal region, including steps for the prevention of such a tragedy, to the extent possible.”

He asked the PM to take “holistic measures for ensuring housing, basic health services and quality education for their children”, arguing fishermen are comparatively backward vis-à-vis other marginalized communities.

