Rahul Gandhi wishes nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, says may day be filled with love, blessings

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday sent out his wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan. He wished everyone celebrating the festival in a tweet saying “Eid Mubarak to all. May this day be filled with love, blessings and the warmth of family & friends”.

President Pranab Mukherjee also greeted the nation, putting out a tweet that read: “Greetings to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers & sisters, in India & abroad on Idu’l Fitr.” He also said, “May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity.”

Prior to this PM Modi, currently in the United States on a bilateral visit, also tweeted out his wishes and hoped for the strengthening of the Indian spirit of secularism and unity in diversity. “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed his Eid wishes at those in Kashmir while giving out a call for an end to violence in the Valley. He tweeted, “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart. I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd