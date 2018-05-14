Rahul Gandhi wishes Arun Jaitley speedy recovery post kidney transplant

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the latter underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on May 14. “I’m happy to hear that Jaitley ji’s kidney transplant surgery, today at AIIMS, went well. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

I’m happy to hear that Jaitley ji’s kidney transplant surgery, today at AIIMS, went well. I wish him a speedy recovery.http://t.co/8LJsyZuv2t — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2018

At the AICC briefing, Congress’s communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also extended best wishes and a speedy recovery to Jaitley on behalf of the party and its president. Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS this morning.

“The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and the donor are stable and recovering well,” a statement from Aarti Vij, the head of the media and protocol division of the AIIMS, said.

Jaitley has been unwell for a while and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS.

Recently, while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi had tweeted a “fake letter” from the PM, saying, “Dear FM, As you are indisposed and Finance Secretary is on vacation with his Guru on a quest for inner peace, I have decided to shut the Finance Ministry till further notice. The PMO will take all financial policy decisions as before. Prime Minister (sic).”

