Rahul Gandhi will help forge new political dynamics for 2019 polls: Adhir

State Congress workers Tuesday observed ‘Vijay Diwas’ at state Congress headquarters in Kolkata to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s accession to the post of Congress president.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, “It is a historic moment for all Congress workers across the country. He will play a crucial role in forging a new political dynamics ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. His leadership will benefit our party in upcoming elections.”

Rahul was elevated to the post of party president on Monday.

In a tweet, Chowdhury said, “Our beloved Rahul Gandhi is now Cong President, will certainly instil confidence into the minds of Cong workers. He is a sagacious and dynamic leader. He will be playing a pivotal and catalytic role in forging a new political dynamics with distinctive narratives.”

At the office, Congress workers distributed sweets and chanted ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’.

On the killing of a Bengal man in Rajasthan, Adhir said the state government should immediately set up liaison offices to protect the interests of West Bengal people outside the state, according to PTI.

“We feel that the state government should set up liaison offices in various parts of the country to protect the interests of people of Bengal outside the state,” Chowdhury told reporters.

