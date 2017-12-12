Rahul Gandhi will help forge new political dynamics: Adhir Chowdhury

Adhir Chowdhury (File) Adhir Chowdhury (File)

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Chowdhury Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi will play a pivotal role in forging new “political dynamics” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Gandhi was elected the Congress president yesterday.

“This is indeed a historic moment for all Congress workers… He will play a pivotal and catalytic role in forging new political dynamics with distinctive narratives ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” Chowdhury said. Congress workers in various parts of the state celebrated Gandhi’s elevation by distributing sweets and smearing each other’s faces with ‘gulal’.

Gandhi will take over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who steered it through success and failure for 19 years, the longest in the party’s 132-year history, on December 16. Leader of Opposition in state Assembly and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan had yesterday said the party will attain new heights under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

“We congratulate Rahul Gandhi for being elected as our party president. We are confident that he will infuse new energy into the party and under his leadership, Congress will attain new heights,” Mannan told PTI. Mannan also hoped that under his guidance, Congress would put up a strong fight against the onslaught of BJP-RSS and will preserve the country’s democratic and secular tradition.

