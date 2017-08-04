Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalore

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited flood-hit areas in Jalore district of Rajasthan. Gandhi reached Sanchor in Jalore by helicopter and toured the flood-hit areas by road.
Normal life in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts has been badly affected due to heavy downpour. Jalore is the worst-hit district where more than 12,000 people have been relocated to safer areas. Several shelter camps have been set up by the district administration and other social organisations in Jalore and Barmer where food and water are being supplied
The Congress leader is accompanied by PCC president Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok gehlot and other leaders and party workers. He is also scheduled to visit Barmer.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 4, 2017 at 12:57 pmFools, what he doing there, is he gone there for a picnic ?, Gujrat MLA's are arrested and kept in Karnataka jail, what a dirty politics and shameless politics. what these MLA have little self-respect? are they slaves of Hi command?Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 12:32 pmvery sad that one place or the other people are facing problems either in the form of floods or any other natural calamity or man made chaos.The sufferer remains the poor and the common man who works a lot to see the ends meet.And Shri Rahulji, paying a visit at the right time is really commendable .Because that gives people confidence that someone is there to fight for themReply