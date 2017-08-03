Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected Lakhimpur in Assam

“I will fight for compensation, that is your right,” Rahul Gandhi said. (Source: ANI photo) “I will fight for compensation, that is your right,” Rahul Gandhi said. (Source: ANI photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Assam’s Lakhimpur district which is the worst affected in the flood-ravaged state. He crossed Ranganadi river in a small boat to reach this remote area and visited Amtola. The overflowing river had broken an embankment and caused large-scale destruction of human habitation and farmlands here.

“There are floods in Assam and I thought I must come to meet you and hear about your pain and understand the situation,” Gandhi told people here after listening to their problems.

“I will fight for compensation, that is your right,” he said.

He said that Congress workers have been asked to help rebuild houses damaged by flood waters besides providing relief to the affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Tuesday a total package of Rs 2,350 crore for all north eastern states for mitigating the impact of floods on short and long term basis. An immediate release of Rs 250 crore was announced for for Assam.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit Silchar on Thursday to pay tributes to the Congress leader and former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev who died on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App