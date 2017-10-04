Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates: Congress V-P to visit his constituency Amethi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the dairy farmers at Pipalia Raj, Rajkot in Gujarat. (PTI photo) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the dairy farmers at Pipalia Raj, Rajkot in Gujarat. (PTI photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh begins today. During his Uttar Pradesh visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold ‘chaupals’ with farmers, meetings with locals as well as party workers. Rahul Gandhi will also visit his parliamentary constituency Amethi, for the first time since the Congress Party suffered a major defeat in the uttar PRadesh state assembly elections around six months ago.

The Amethi district administration, on September 30, had requested Rahul Gandhi to change the date of his visit. Stating that police personnel were already employed to maintain law and order during Durga Puja and Muharram, the administration had expressed difficulty in providing security for him. However, the dates of the visit were not changed as the authorities gave a go-ahead on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi’s Uttar Pradesh visit LIVE updates:

8.30 am: Informing about Gandhi’s schedule, his representative Chandrakant Dubey said, “On October 4, he will hold chaupal in Kathora village of Jagdishpur area in Amethi and will also visit different villages of his constituency.” Gandhi is expected to listen to farmers’ grievances at the ‘chaupal’. Kathora is the same village for which the Congress vice-president had visited the office of the National Highway Authority of India in Lucknow, two months ago. Farmers of the village, who also accompanied him, alleged discrepancies in compensation given to them in exchange for the land being acquired for a road project.

8.15 am: Rahul Gandhi is expected to fly down to Lucknow and leave for Amethi by road. He will be stopping at various villages to meet and interact with people. He is expected to stay the night at Munshiganj guest house.

