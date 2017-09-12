Rahul Gandhi address at UC Berkeley LIVE updates: Gandhi to reflect on contemporary India

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will address University of California, Berkeley, at 7 am (IST). Speaking on ‘India at 70’, Gandhi will reflect on contemporary India and the path forward for the world’s largest democracy. His grandfather and the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, has once delivered a historic speech at the American university in 1949.

“The purpose of the visit is two-fold. One is to meet interesting and global thinkers, to have a conversation on what is happening world over on economy, on technology, on opportunities, and really understand different views from experts on the global scene.” Sam Pitroda, who has previously worked with Rajiv Gandhi and has helped put together Gandhi’s visit, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the US to interact with global thinkers, political leaders and overseas Indians,.

Follow LIVE updates here:

7.15 am: Sikh protesters have gathered outside the campus. To counter the protest outside, there may be a Sikh speaker today.

Sikh protesters outside the UC Berkley campus (Express Photo/Sharmila Nair) Sikh protesters outside the UC Berkley campus (Express Photo/Sharmila Nair)

7.10 am: Ahead of his speech, the audience — primarily of Indian origin — inside the packed auditorium, is quite curious about what steps Gandhi and the Congress have taken towards India’s progress till date.

Milind Deora and Sam Petroda pose for a photo inside the campus. There are here as part of the Rahul Gandhi team. (Express Photo/Sharmila Nair)

(With inputs from Sharmila Nair at UC Berkley and agencies)

