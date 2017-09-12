Rahul Gandhi address at UC Berkeley LIVE updates: Gandhi to reflect on contemporary India

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will address University of California, Berkeley, at 7 am (IST). Speaking on ‘India at 70’, Gandhi will reflect on contemporary India and the path forward for the world’s largest democracy. His grandfather and the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, has once delivered a historic speech at the American university in 1949.
“The purpose of the visit is two-fold. One is to meet interesting and global thinkers, to have a conversation on what is happening world over on economy, on technology, on opportunities, and really understand different views from experts on the global scene.” Sam Pitroda, who has previously worked with Rajiv Gandhi and has helped put together Gandhi’s visit, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the US to interact with global thinkers, political leaders and overseas Indians,.
Follow LIVE updates here:
7.15 am: Sikh protesters have gathered outside the campus. To counter the protest outside, there may be a Sikh speaker today.
7.10 am: Ahead of his speech, the audience — primarily of Indian origin — inside the packed auditorium, is quite curious about what steps Gandhi and the Congress have taken towards India’s progress till date.
(With inputs from Sharmila Nair at UC Berkley and agencies)
- Sep 12, 2017 at 7:02 amStop this latest anti-national from going and shaming his motherland. He has no common sense and is a juvinile in politics. People against our nation seem to be doing this. Stop him before he puts India down in the worlds eyes. He will most probable talk everything against BJP and our P M.Reply