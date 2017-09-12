Only in Express
  • Rahul Gandhi address at UC Berkeley LIVE updates: Gandhi to reflect on contemporary India

Rahul Gandhi address at UC Berkeley LIVE updates: Gandhi to reflect on contemporary India

Speaking on 'India at 70', Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will reflect on contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2017 7:14 am
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi speech at US Berkeley, India at 70, Rahul Gandhi speech Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Related News

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will address University of California, Berkeley, at 7 am (IST). Speaking on ‘India at 70’, Gandhi will reflect on contemporary India and the path forward for the world’s largest democracy. His grandfather and the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, has once delivered a historic speech at the American university in 1949.

“The purpose of the visit is two-fold. One is to meet interesting and global thinkers, to have a conversation on what is happening world over on economy, on technology, on opportunities, and really understand different views from experts on the global scene.” Sam Pitroda, who has previously worked with Rajiv Gandhi and has helped put together Gandhi’s visit, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the US to interact with global thinkers, political leaders and overseas Indians,.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi to begin two-week US visit tomorrow: What to expect

Follow LIVE updates here:

7.15 am: Sikh protesters have gathered outside the campus. To counter the protest outside, there may be a Sikh speaker today.

Sikh protesters outside the UC Berkley campus (Express Photo/Sharmila Nair)

7.10 am: Ahead of his speech, the audience — primarily of Indian origin — inside the packed auditorium, is quite curious about what steps Gandhi and the Congress have taken towards India’s progress till date.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi speech at US Berkeley, India at 70, Rahul Gandhi speech Milind Deora and Sam Petroda pose for a photo inside the campus. There are here as part of the Rahul Gandhi team. (Express Photo/Sharmila Nair)

(With inputs from Sharmila Nair at UC Berkley and agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. P
    p g
    Sep 12, 2017 at 7:02 am
    Stop this latest anti-national from going and shaming his motherland. He has no common sense and is a juvinile in politics. People against our nation seem to be doing this. Stop him before he puts India down in the worlds eyes. He will most probable talk everything against BJP and our P M.
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 12: Latest News