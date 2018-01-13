Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka from Feb 10-12 for first leg of assembly poll campaign

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Source: AICC) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Source: AICC)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to Karnataka from February 10-12 for the first leg of assembly election’s campaign in the state.

ANI quoted Congress Karnataka chief Dr. G. Parameshwara as saying that Rahul, during the course of his three-day visit, will address meetings, interact with various groups of intellectuals, farmers, women and students in the state.

Karnataka will go to polls later this year with the tenure of the current state assembly ending in May.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Rahul at his Delhi residence. A host of Congress leaders from the state have accompanied him to the national capital.

Talking to reporters after his meet with the Congress president, Siddaramaiah said that there was “no anti-incumbency” against his government. “Rahul Gandhi was very happy to know that there is no anti-incumbency against our govt, and that all programmes that were mentioned in our manifesto have been completed,” ANI quoted him as saying.

When asked about the issue of Hindutva being raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, the chief minister said that the BJP was raising “irrelevant issues”.

“BJP is raising irrelevant issues in Karnataka.That is the only issue they have. Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah are also raising the same issue and Narendra Modi may also raise the same issue,” he said.

