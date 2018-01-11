Top News
  • Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi next week

Rahul Gandhi will be in Amethi on January 15 and 16. He returned from Bahrain Wednesday, after he addressed NRIs settled in the region at the conference of The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin.

Published: January 11, 2018
Rahul Gandhi, Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh Remark, Rajya Sabha, Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Indian Express Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will make a two-day visit to Amethi next week in what would be his first trip to his Lok Sabha constituency after taking over the reins of the party. Gandhi took over as Congress chief from Sonia Gandhi on December 16 last year, when she handed over the charge to her son after heading the grand old party for 19 years.

Gandhi will be in Amethi on January 15 and 16, party sources said. Gandhi returned from Bahrain yesterday, after he addressed NRIs settled in the region at the conference of The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) on January 8.

The Congress chief also met Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit to the country, where he was the state guest.

“Thank you Bahrain for an inspiring and educational trip. Special thanks to HRH @bahraincpnews, HE @khalidalkhalifa, HH @khalidbinhamad, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, GOPIO and its participants, the Bahraini people and the Indian community for their love and hospitality,” he tweeted today after his return.

