Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam flood-hit districts on Thursday

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent four hours in Guwahati and announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore for relief, rehabilitation and infrastructure repair for Assam and other Northeastern states where the recent floods caused havoc and claimed over 100 lives, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Assam to take stock of the devastation on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi would fly to Lakhimpur in eastern Assam and visit some of the worst flood-affected areas of the district on Thursday morning, a spokesman of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said. Gandhi would later in the day fly to Silchar to attend the cremation of veteran Congress leader and former central minister Santosh Mohan Deb there. Deb had passed away on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his one-day visit to understand the state’s flood situation and accused him of lacking in sincerity as far as Assam’s flood devastation was concerned.

“The prime minister rushed to his home state when two districts there were hit by flash floods. But he could not find time to come to Assam when lakhs of people were reeling under floods for over a month and over 80 persons had died. This turned his visit to Assam on Tuesday to a political farce that lack in sincerity,” senior Congress leader and party spokesman Pradyut Bordoloi said here on Wednesday.

