Rahul Gandhi to unveil Rajiv statue

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi will unveil a 12.5-feet high and 1700-kg in weight bronze statue of former prime minister (late) Rajiv Gandhi when he visits the state on December 24. The statue will be unveiled at Nagrota Bhgawan, the Assembly constituency of state’s Transport Minister G S Bali.

Rahul, who is arriving at Dharamshala for addressing a rally to mark four years of the Congress government in the state, will also inaugurate the first block of Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College at Nagrota Bhagwan coming up at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Rahul will also address a rally at the Police Ground. Earlier, Bali’s plan to invite Rahul for the twin functions was allegedly scuttled by the Virbhadra Singh camp.