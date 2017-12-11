Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president on December 16

Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

RAHUL GANDHI will take over as Congress president on December 16, two days before results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Congress central election authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran said Rahul would be handed over the certificate, appointing him the party president, on December 16 in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders. All top leaders of the party are expected to be in Delhi that day.

Sonia will officially hand over the mantle of the 132-year-old party to her son around 11 am after which Rahul will meet leaders from across the country at the Congress headquarters, party leaders said.

