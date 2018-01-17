Rahul Gandhi to take final call on Rana Gurjit’s resignation: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would take the final call on the resignation of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh. He added that Rana Gurjit had submitted his resignation last week.

“The final decision on the resignation would be taken on January 18 during my meeting with Rahul Gandhi,” said Amarinder. Sources said Rana Gurjit had met the Chief Minister personally at the latter’s residence to put in his papers.

Amarinder and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar have already reached Delhi to participate in a meeting with party general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari and AICC secretary Harish Choudhary on Wednesday. The meeting is likely to discuss this development, along with the issue of nomination of mayors of three recently elected municipal corporations.

Both Punjab leaders are scheduled to meet Rahul on Thursday. Sources said Rana Gurjit’s resignation will be top on the agenda for the meeting, which is also likely discuss Cabinet expansion. But the Chief Minister, it is learnt, wants the expansion to be postponed further in view of Ludhiana municipal elections.

According to sources, party high command had assigned AICC Secretary Harish Choudhary the task of preparing a report on the alleged sand mining scam and any alleged role played by Rana Gurjit. Sources said had Amarinder met Rahul in the first week of this months, during their scheduled meeting, the decision about the minister would have been taken by now. Amarinder, however, had to postpone the meeting due to his ill health.

The Chief Minister had ordered a probe against Rana Gurjit when his name first appeared in the sand mine auction scam in May. But a recent controversy about minister’s ex-employee Amit Bahadur’s firm, Rajbir Enterprises, allegedly getting an amount of Rs 5 crore from irrigation scam accused Gurinder Singh seems to have added to the minister’s troubles.

