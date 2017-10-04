Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Stop wasting time, address issue of employment

“Farmers and youth are the two main issues concerning India and if Modiji cannot address these, he should say so and the Congress will come and do it in six months,” Rahul Gandhi said “Farmers and youth are the two main issues concerning India and if Modiji cannot address these, he should say so and the Congress will come and do it in six months,” Rahul Gandhi said

Targetting Narendra Modi over the issue of rising unemployment and farmers’ crisis, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the prime minister should stop “wasting time” of the countrymen if he can’t address these issues. He added that if he the prime minister is unable to address the problems like unemployment, he should just leave as the Congress will come and do it in six months.

“Farmers and youth are the two main issues concerning India and if Modiji cannot address these, he should say so and the Congress will come and do it in six months,” he said at a ‘chaupal’ (village gathering) in Kathawra village under Jagdispur area here in Uttar Pradesh.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to stop wasting the time of the countrymen and start giving employment to the youth as promised,” said the Congress leader soon after his arrival in Amethi on a three-day visit.

“The youth of the country feel they are not getting the opportunity to work for the nation…their anger is increasing and…the farmers are committing suicide,” he said.

Charging the BJP with ignoring schemes like food park and others projects meant for the development of Amethi, he said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP has harmed the interest ofpeople of Amethi…this is wrong. Their (BJP’s) thinking is like this only…but I will fight for you all.”

Referring to schemes such as Make in India and Start up campaigns, Rahul said these will have no meaning if there is no talk about ‘Make in Amethi’ and ‘Make in UP’.

On the second day of his tour, Rahul will meet people at Munshiganj guest house here and later address party workers at Mohanganj and also address a conference of partymen. On Friday, he will meet party workers at Bhuamau in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi before returning to Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

