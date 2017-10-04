Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Stop wasting time, address issue of employment

Targetting Narendra Modi over the issue of rising unemployment and farmers’ crisis, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the prime minister should stop “wasting time” of the countrymen if he can’t address these issues. He added that if he the prime minister is unable to address the problems like unemployment, he should just leave as the Congress will come and do it in six months.
“Farmers and youth are the two main issues concerning India and if Modiji cannot address these, he should say so and the Congress will come and do it in six months,” he said at a ‘chaupal’ (village gathering) in Kathawra village under Jagdispur area here in Uttar Pradesh.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to stop wasting the time of the countrymen and start giving employment to the youth as promised,” said the Congress leader soon after his arrival in Amethi on a three-day visit.
“The youth of the country feel they are not getting the opportunity to work for the nation…their anger is increasing and…the farmers are committing suicide,” he said.
Charging the BJP with ignoring schemes like food park and others projects meant for the development of Amethi, he said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP has harmed the interest ofpeople of Amethi…this is wrong. Their (BJP’s) thinking is like this only…but I will fight for you all.”
Referring to schemes such as Make in India and Start up campaigns, Rahul said these will have no meaning if there is no talk about ‘Make in Amethi’ and ‘Make in UP’.
On the second day of his tour, Rahul will meet people at Munshiganj guest house here and later address party workers at Mohanganj and also address a conference of partymen. On Friday, he will meet party workers at Bhuamau in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi before returning to Delhi.
(With PTI inputs)
- Oct 4, 2017 at 8:35 pmsomeone talk with sense ,, he is just wasting time since he got elected ,, mitron mitron mitron !!! no work only bhashan !!! fedup with this .. we past 3 years let just past 2 more and kick this guy out ...big mistake we elected an uneducatedReply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 8:30 pmPeople who are critical of Rahul are blind BJP supporters in general, of which some if not all some are just finding some excuses in his " inefficiency" to support BJP, despite them being fully aware that Modi has not delivered at all, let alone the promise of changing India he made in 100 days. They want to justify week congress or week Rahul for supporting Modi. Modi is dishonest to have imposed such a huge surcharge on petrol prices, not to have acknowledged his failure of demonization decision, his failure to maintain. Communal harmoney, killing of dalits and Muslims and above all failure at the international front to maintain good relationship with any countries you can name except USA. Modi is still our opposition leader, criiticing congress for what he couldn't do. If we don't want job generation until 2024, we can give him another term, and he will match us with Pakistan in intolerance. Wasted opportunity!. Surely never again Modi will win.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 8:28 pmRaOWL !Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 8:22 pmBJP bhakts on troll.... their fake baba has destroyed the economy, destroyed peace of society, still they are blaming pappu and congress. Congress was in power due to support from people and not any khairat from sanghi chaddi gang. All sanghi terrorists should be eliminated after 2019Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 8:19 pmRahuljee should apply for the job and start working. He should set an example of working instead of roaming around like a waste paper.Reply
