Rahul Gandhi to file nomination for party president’s post, several Punjab Congress leaders reach Delhi

Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi(Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/File) Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi(Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/File)

NEARLY 40 senior Congress leaders from Punjab, including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet, have arrived in Delhi as AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi is set to file his nomination for the party president’s post Monday.

While Amarinder has already proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name for the post of AICC president by signing nomination papers as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, other Punjab ministers, some of whom are delegates of AICC will be proposing Rahul’s name. “Leaders from Punjab have been asked to be present at Congress headquarters on Akbar road at 10 am Monday. We will go. We are enthusiastic,” said a party leader.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar is also in Delhi, apart from several ministers, including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Manpreet Singh Badal. Sources, however, said only 10 would be among those who propose Rahul’s name. The others have gone there to express support.

Amarinder has described the proposed elevation as a “good sign” for the party. A statement by the Chief Minister’s Office quoted Amarinder saying he was “extremely happy to be doing the honours of nominating the Congress vice president for the top post and was sure he will do well as the new leader of the party.”

The statement said Amarinder recalled how he had known Rahul as a little boy adding he could “see even then that the youngster would one day rise to the top.” “Rahul’s performance during the past few days in Gujarat showed his strong capabilities. Rahul had been drawing huge crowds in Gujarat, and had shown remarkable political maturity on several other occasions in the recent past,” the CM’s statement said.

The statement quoted Amarinder describing Rahul as a “mature and competent” and that his elevation was a step in the right direction and would help revive the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amarinder and Rahul have not always shared the best of relationships. In the past, Amarinder had said Rahul did not have enough experience to lead the Congress. This was when Rahul had not conceded to Amarinder’s demand to be made PPCC president when Partap singh Bajwa was the party chief in Punjab.

