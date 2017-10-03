Rahul Gandhi to begin three-day trip to Amethi on Wednesday

On Oct 5, he is scheduled to hold a ‘janta darshan’ at the guest house and meet party workers at Rajiv Gandhi college in Tiloi and in Salon before calling it a day at the Bhuemau (Raebareli) guest house. On Oct 5, he is scheduled to hold a ‘janta darshan’ at the guest house and meet party workers at Rajiv Gandhi college in Tiloi and in Salon before calling it a day at the Bhuemau (Raebareli) guest house.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to his constituency Amethi from tomorrow, Congress leaders said here. Gandhi will also visit his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Raebareli.

The Congress vice president’s trip to his parliamentary constituency generated headlines after district authorities in Amethi suggested a postponement citing security concerns. However, they gave the go-ahead yesterday.

Giving details of his schedule, Congress leaders said Gandhi would land in Lucknow tomorrow and leave for Amethi by road, stopping at villages to meet people before staying the night at the Munshiganj guest house.

On the last day of his visit, he will hold a ‘janta darshan’ in Raebareli and meet workers there.

