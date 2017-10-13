Special Coverage
  • Rahul Gandhi to be elevated as Congress President soon, confirms Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been serving as the party's vice-president since 2013. Sonia Gandhi succeeded Sitaram Kesari as the Congress President in 1998. She is the longest-serving head in the party's 131-year history.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2017 10:33 pm
Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi to become congress president, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi congress president, sonia gandhi rahul gandhi, india news, indian express Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during his road show at Karjan village in Vadodara on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Ending years of speculation, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will soon take over the reins of the grand old party. “Will be done soon,” Sonia was quoted as saying by ANI when asked about Rahul’s elevation as party chief. She confirmed the development at the launch of former President Pranab Mukherjee’s autobiography.

47-year-old Rahul has been serving as the party’s vice-president since 2013. Sonia Gandhi had assumed responsiblity as the Congress President in 1998, succeeding Sitaram Kesari. Having been at the helm of the affairs for 19 years, Sonia is the longest-serving head in the party’s 131-year history.

Over the last few months, a chorus has been building for Rahul to take over as the Congress president. Earlier this month, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot had hinted that Rahul might take over the reins of the party after Diwali, insisting that the time had come for the party vice-president to lead from the front.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Congress had passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president.

At present, the Congress is conducting organisational polls, including for the post of president. The Election Commission has given the Congress deadline till December to conclude the exercise. However, the All India Congress Committee is considering to complete the process by the end of this month.

