Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bhiwandi court in connection with RSS defamation case

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:January 30, 2017 10:58 am
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday will appear in a Bhiwandi court in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks against the RSS regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “Will be in Bhiwandi this morning before heading to Goa,” said Gandhi in a tweet, who will be in Maharashtra during the day as he heads from the court-hearing to a political rally in the poll-bound state of Goa.

The case against the Congress Vice President was filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over his speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014. During his party’s rally the Congress leader had allegedly then said: “The RSS people had killed Gandhi.”

The court had granted him bail after he appeared before it at the last hearing.

