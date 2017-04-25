Rahul Gandhi to address tribal rally at Dediapada

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Dediapada in the tribal belt of south and central Gujarat, on May 1, the Foundation Day of the state.

The Congress that has been organsing a number of public programmes in the tribal belt of the state. Accounting for 15 per cent of state’s total population and spread over 14 districts in the eastern belt of the state, tribals are set to play a key role in the poll outcome. As many as 27 seats are exclusively reserved for tribal candidates but only 12 of them are currently held by the Congress. Speaking with The Indian Express, state party spokesperson Manish Doshi said the party leaders in Bharuch, Tapi, Narmada, Chhotaudepur, Vadodara, Dangs and other districts of Central and South Gujarat have been tasked to mobilise the tribals to attend the rally.

