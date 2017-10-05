Rahul to address rally ‘bigger than Modi’s’: Himachal CM

Singh said ministers, other lawmakers and party office-bearers would be present at Rahul Gandhi’s rally themed ‘Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur’. (File) Singh said ministers, other lawmakers and party office-bearers would be present at Rahul Gandhi’s rally themed ‘Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur’. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said today that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi would address a rally in Mandi on Saturday which would be bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in Bilaspur. Singh said ministers, other lawmakers and party office-bearers would be present at the rally themed ‘Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur’ (from development to victory).

“People would witness the crowd themselves. We won’t give exaggerated figures as many other political parties do. But the crowd would certainly be bigger than the gathering at BJP rally addressed by Prime Minister Modi in Bilaspur on October 3,” he said here after attending an event on Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti here. Referring to Anurag Thakur’s comments that the Congress loses the election wherever Gandhi goes, Singh said making remarks to mislead people was part of the BJP leader’s style.

Asked about the poll campaign of the Congress party, he said he knows “a lot of energy is required” for campaigns and he has “preserved enough energy” to steer the party to victory. Singh urged people to follow the teachings of Maharshi Valmiki for peaceful coexistence and social harmony. He said Valmiki’s teachings were relevant in today’s world.

He also inaugurated a new building of the Government High School at Krishnanagar and another of the Government Senior Secondary School, Thunag.

