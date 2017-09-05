Rahul to address farmers’ rally

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will participate in a farmers’ rally in Parbhani on September 8. Party sources said the Gandhi scion was expected to up the ante against the ruling BJP over the farm loan waiver. While the Devendra Fadnavis government has announced a Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver scheme for loss-ridden farmers in the state, the scheme is yet to be implemented on the ground. The Maharashtra Congress has been opposing various caveats imposed to determine the beneficiaries of the scheme, while pressing the demand for a blanket waiver.

“Rahul will address a sangharsh rally in Parbhani where he will speak on farmers woes’ and demonetisation,” said state Congress chief Ashok Chavan. “One can sense some unrest among farmers in Maharashtra,” said a senior party leader. Rural gram panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in the state in October.

According to Chavan, Rahul will first address a party rally in Nanded around 9.30 am, before travelling by road for the farmers’ rally. He is expected to interact with farmers along the way. With both Nanded and Parbhani considered as Congress strongholds, the party is expecting a good showing at the rally.

Ex-MLA joins BJP

Former Mumbai Congress MLA Rajhans Singh on Monday switched over to the BJP. Rajhans Singh, who was also the Opposition leader in the BMC for nine years, had been sulking at being sidelined in the party.

