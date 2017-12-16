Top news
Rahul Gandhi the new Congress Chief: Here’s how the leaders reacted

Rahul Gandhi took oath as the new Congress party President.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2017 5:56 pm
Rahul Gandhi at his oath-taking ceremony in Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
The Congress party today witnessed the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the new party President. As Rahul took his ceremonial oath, a large number of Congress leaders and workers, who were in attendance, cheered him on. He took over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who was party President for 19 years.

Outgoing party president Sonia Gandhi said, “It is a moral battle. Congress should introspect and make sacrifices if need be to protect the country’s democratic values,” as quoted by news agency PTI. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said the transformation of the party now depends upon Rahul.

Leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the Gandhi scion. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said,

This is what Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said,

President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam too congratulated the new Congress chief.

Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia said,

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sent a video message for the new party chief.

Actor Kamal Hassan too congratulated Rahul Gandhi, he said,

Meanwhile, in his first speech as party President, Rahul Gandhi mounted a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and the Centre. “Congress took India to the 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times,” he said while the gathering at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

