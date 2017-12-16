Rahul Gandhi the new Congress Chief: Here’s how the leaders reacted

Rahul Gandhi at his oath-taking ceremony in Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Rahul Gandhi at his oath-taking ceremony in Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

The Congress party today witnessed the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the new party President. As Rahul took his ceremonial oath, a large number of Congress leaders and workers, who were in attendance, cheered him on. He took over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who was party President for 19 years.

Outgoing party president Sonia Gandhi said, “It is a moral battle. Congress should introspect and make sacrifices if need be to protect the country’s democratic values,” as quoted by news agency PTI. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said the transformation of the party now depends upon Rahul.

Leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the Gandhi scion. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said,

Wonderful, crowded, emotional & hugely enthusiastic ceremony saw Soniaji handing over to Rahulji. A new day dawns for @INCIndia under #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/9H20LcqwOV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 16, 2017

This is what Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said,

To our longest-serving president Smt. #SoniaGandhi, who worked relentlessly for the ideals of the Congress Party, & through it for the country; we express our utmost gratitude. A guiding light you will always be. #ThankYouSoniaGandhi #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi http://t.co/6Zx9rnsPbs — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 16, 2017

President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam too congratulated the new Congress chief.

Congratulations to @OfficeOfRG for taking the charge of national President of Indian national Congress today.

Party will certainly come back under his leadership.We will work hard to make it success#CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XP0dkJcQ6E — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) December 16, 2017

Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia said,

Congratulations @OfficeOfRG! Wish you the very best as you take the helm @INCIndia!#CongressPresidentRahulGandhi — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 16, 2017

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sent a video message for the new party chief.

LS LOP Mallikarjun Kharge: We have to strengthen #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi‘s hands so that he can end the negativity spread by PM Modi.#ThankYouSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Op9jW8kI6y — Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2017

Actor Kamal Hassan too congratulated Rahul Gandhi, he said,

Congratulations Mr. Rahul.G. Your seat does not define you but you can define your position. I have admired your elders. I am sure you would work and deserve my admiration too. All the strength to your shoulders. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 16, 2017

Meanwhile, in his first speech as party President, Rahul Gandhi mounted a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and the Centre. “Congress took India to the 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times,” he said while the gathering at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

