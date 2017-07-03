Rahul Gandhi terms ‘disability tax’ under GST insensitive, demands its rollback

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi Congress VP Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the Centre for the introduction of the ‘disability tax’ under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demanding its complete rollback, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Centre was “insensitive” towards the most vulnerable people. He said the tax will put millions of the differently abled people through further hardships.

“GST on disability aids like wheelchairs & Braille typewriters once again shows this govt’s complete insensitivity towards our most vulnerable. Congress demands a full roll back of this ‘disability tax’ that will put millions of our disabled people through further hardship,” tweeted Rahul.

GST on Braille typewriters and papers, carriages for the disabled and wheelchairs and other assistive devices have been fixed at rates varying between 5 and 18 per cent. As per the rates approved by the GST council, 18 per cent tax has been imposed on Braille typewriters, 12 per cent on Braille paper, five per cent on carriages for the disabled, wheelchairs and assistive devices, and 12 per cent on hearing aids.

Prior to the new uniform tax regime, which was rolled out on July 1, these goods were exempt from any custom and excise duty.

