Rahul Gandhi in Telangana: Congress drums support on Twitter with wrong hashtag

Has the Congress forgotten the name of the very state it helped create in 2014? If one goes by the hashtag being used by the party’s Twitter handle to generate interest in Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s planned roadshow in Telangana, it seems very much so.

Those behind the party’s social media blitzkrieg are pulling out all stops to make the roadshow a success. Since Thursday morning, they have been drumming up support for the Congress leader with the hashtag #RGwithTelengana. Unless the UPA-2 secretly carved out the state and named it “Telengana”, it doesn’t exist on the map of India.

In a show of support, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor — of farrago and calumny fame — too misspelt the state’s name, saying the education sector is under threat in “Telengana”.

In their defence, those pulling the party’s social media strings started off on the right note with the correct spelling but, midway, there appears to have been a change of heart, sorry, guard. The INC India handle, in a series of tweets, used the hashtag #RGwithTelegana to attack the Telangana government on health, education, job creation and land acquisition.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Telangana Praja Garjana’ roadshow will begin from the Begumpet Airport, crisscross the city and end with a public meeting around 6.30 pm at Sangareddy. The Congress vice-president is looking to galvanise the party cadres in the buildup to the state elections in 2019.

In 1980, his grandmother Indira Gandhi kicked off the Congress election campaign by addressing a massive gathering in undivided Andhra Pradesh. She was back as prime minister after the party registered a landslide victory.

