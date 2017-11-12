Rahul Gandhi talks Twitter strategy: Will spot Modi’s faults, won’t disrespect PM’s chair

Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha (Express photo by Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Its no doubt that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s social media avatar has undergone a remarkable makeover. Unlike in the past, his tweets are now laced with witty one-liners and sarcasm. On Sunday, during his ongoing Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat, the Gandhi scion opened up on his new found success on social media.

Gandhi said there was a team of three-four people to whom he gave suggestions and it gets tweeted after some fine tuning. He also revealed that he gave little inputs to routine tweets like birthday wishes and mainly commented on political issues. “We reflect on ideas. There is a team of 3-4 people to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them, we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes, isn’t done by me, I give little inputs on it. Tweets on political issues are mine,” Gandhi said at a rally in Banaskantha.

“Whatever we do, spot Modi’s faults or disturb BJP, we won’t disrespect PM’s position. When Modiji was in opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about PM. That is the difference b/w us & them, no matter what Modi says about us we’ll not go beyond a certain point as he is PM,” he further said.

A few weeks ago, Gandhi had responded to reports about his rising popularity on Twitter with a post of his dog, Pidi. “Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way (image) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” he tweeted.

Gandhi, who has close to 4 million followers on his personal account, is reportedly garnering more traction in terms of the number of retweets, as compared to Modi, who has 35.6 million followers. This had prompted Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani to allege that Twitter bots in Russia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan were behind the uptick in the number of people retweeting Gandhi’s messages.

