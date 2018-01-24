‘Got any blackmoney back from Switzerland on your plane?’ Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right). Congress president Rahul Gandhi (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right).

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reminded him of his promise to bring back black money stashed abroad. He asked the Prime Minister if he had brought some of it on his plane while returning from the WEF meet in Switzerland. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Dear PM, Welcome back from SWITZERLAND. Quick reminder about your promise on BLACK MONEY. Youth in India were wondering if you got any back with you in your plane?”

The Congress president had on Tuesday attacked PM Modi, who addressed the annual summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying he should tell people there why one per cent of India’s population has 73 per cent of its wealth. He had tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey ahead of Modi’s speech at WEF saying that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017. Also Read: PM Modi invites world to India: Come and invest, red carpet replacing red tape

“Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference,” he had tweeted. Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister for his foreign visits and has accused him of failing to deliver on his poll promises. Also Read: Practise at home what you preached in Davos: Congress to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had returned from Davos on Tuesday. At the WEF, PM Modi made a case for eliminating rifts and differences to build a new world order, as he flagged the rising threat of protectionism. Speaking at the World Economic Forum on his first visit to Davos, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 20 years, Modi also pitched for India as an investment destination, emphasising on efforts to improve the ease of doing business. “We have made it so easy to invest in India, manufacture in India and work in India. We have decided to uproot licence and permit Raj. We are replacing red tape with red carpet,” he said in his keynote address on the opening day of the WEF.

