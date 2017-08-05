Rahul Gandhi surveys flood affected areas of Rajasthan; says no proper relief at some places

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, along with villagers, ispecting the damage due to heavy rains. (Source: PTI/file) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, along with villagers, ispecting the damage due to heavy rains. (Source: PTI/file)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met people in Rajasthan’s flood-hit areas and claimed that the relief efforts of the state government had not reached all the affected places. Gandhi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi and Pali and met people in Dedwa, Dawal, Amli, Hadecha and Kachel villages, whom he assured all help.

The government’s responsibility was to provide succour to the people but there were no proper relief at some places, the Congress vice president said, in an apparent attack on the BJP-led state government, in Jalore.

The prime minister should have also announced a package for flood-hit areas of Rajasthan on the lines of Gujarat, he said.

He assured that the Congress will help them as much as possible. Jalore is one of the worst affected areas due to heavy rains.

Rainwater has accumulated at many places and there is lack of effort to normalise the situation, he said.

“The Congress stands by you. We are not in the government, both at the Centre and the state, but we will do whatever we can for your relief. We are distributing food packets today,” Gandhi said.

“Your problems will be raised in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, so that the country gets to know the hardship people in Rajasthan’s villages are facing,” he said.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders, met people in Dedwa, Dawal, Amli, Hadecha and Kachel villages of Jalore.

The flood has caused lot of loss and the party is committed to provide relief to the people, he said.

The relief package for Gujarat was announced because of the assembly polls there, but “he (the prime minister) did not think fit to take care of the people in Rajasthan, who are facing hardships due to the flood”, a release from the party office quoted Gandhi as claiming.

The Rajasthan Congress chief alleged that the government could not reach out to all the affected places.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App